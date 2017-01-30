It's going to be a Good Friday followed by a VERY good Saturday for Doctor Who fans as Peter Capaldi has confirmed that the long awaited series ten will debut on Saturday 15th April.

The 12th Time Lord was on air on BBC Radio 2 with Jo Whiley when he revealed the date for the series premiere – and announced that he'll be leaving the show during the 2017 Christmas special.

Capaldi told Whiley that the upcoming series was quite "vintage Doctor Who" and said it "rolls along in a very vintage kind of way".

"It’s full of explosions and adventures," he added, promising that the Doctor would meet some old adversaries, but mostly new villains.

The actor confirmed that he's still filming the series and revealed that they're "about four episodes away from the end".