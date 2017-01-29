We’ve seen Godzilla battle it out with Bryan Cranston. We’ve seen it lay a whole lot of eggs in front of Matthew Broderick. And now we’re going to witness the sole surviving dinosaur battle the mind-bending powers of Eleven from Stranger Things. Well, sort of.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Millie Bobby Brown – who plays the shaven-headed waffle-loving physic in the hit Netflix series – has landed her first feature film role in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, sequel to the 2014 creature feature Godzilla.

We know Michael Dougherty (Krampus) will direct, and that King of Monsters is slated for a 2019 release, but none of the character details for the film have been revealed so far. So for the time being feel free to imagine how Eleven could flip Godzilla à la that truck in Stranger Things.

The Godzilla sequel is the next part of the monster cinematic universe that includes Kong: Skull Island, which will be swinging into UK cinemas 10th March.