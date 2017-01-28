Just when you thought the Eurovision Song Contest could never surprise you, it turns out that Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli once tried to appear on the competition. In a lot of red leather.

During last night’s Eurovision: You Decide host Mel Giedroyc shared a clip of Tonioli – who was acting as a judge on the show – performing a hip-shaking routine in 1980.

Although Bruno didn’t make it to the actual Eurovision finals, he performed as part of the group Duke and The Aces in the UK’s internal selection show A Song For Europe that year.

Sadly, their song Love Is Alive wasn’t a hit, finishing in 7th place that night. Instead, the UK sent Prima Donna to the Eurovision finals, a group that came a respectable third.

In typical Tonioli style, Bruno was far from embarrassed when Giedroyc unveiled the video, quipping: "You can clearly see that I was well-packaged for the show!"

Mel, however, was less impressed, saying to Bruno: "you were looking very much like a sort of Formula One mechanic!"

Fortunately, Lucie Jones – the act chosen to represent the UK in Eurovision 2017 – didn’t imitate Bruno’s performance, instead delivering the emotional ballad Never Give Up On You.

The song was co-written by Emmelie de Forest, the Danish singer-songwriter who won the song contest in 2013.

Jones will perform the song during the Eurovision finals in Kiev, Ukraine on 13th May.