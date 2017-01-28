Everyone and everything on Let It Shine is so polite and well-mannered that it can be hard to remember that this programme is actually a competition.

And with roughly 98% of the contestants getting through to the second round, disappointment is few and far between.

So it came as a jolt when contestant Scott Sutcliffe let judges Amber Riley and Dannii Minogue know that he was NOT happy with their low marks. Cue glares all round.

Scott, a “life-long fan of musicals”, had previously been an understudy on the West End production of Mamma Mia! for a whole year. This, he thought, was his time to shine.

However, performing Phil Collins classic Against All Odds proved to be a bad omen. The odds were completely against him, and after receiving a total of only 14 stars from the judges, he narrowly missed out on going through to the second round by a single, solitary point.

Gary Barlow and Martin Kemp scored him four and five respectively (really, Martin? Five??), but Amber Riley only gave Scott three, whilst Dannii Minogue awarded him a sad two.

The audience booed, presenter Graham Norton had a pained and slightly embarrassed look on his face, and Scott was soon shouting “you’ve made a mistake! You’ve made a mistake!” to Amber Riley. Oh dear.

After thanking only Martin and Gary (oops), Scott came off stage and into the arms of Take That’s Mark Owen, who tried to console him as he said: “It wasn’t a 2, come on. It wasn’t a 2!”

Never mind, Scott. We’re sure when Martin Kemp launches his search for a Spandau Ballet-themed musical show, you’ll be SO in there.

Let it Shine continues next Saturday January 21 on BBC1