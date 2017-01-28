Imagine you met your all-time hero. What would you do? Demand an autograph, or gush about their work, or get a selfie?

Comedian and Witless star Kerry Howard went one step further when she met Julie Walters: she lactated with excitement.

The breast milk incident happened at the 2014 Baftas, when Kerry was nominated for best female performance in a comedy role for Him & Her.

"I absolutely girl-crushed on her. I got so excited," Kerry explained. "I'd just had my baby four weeks prior to that.

"It was at the end, it was about 12 o'clock, and she was waiting for her car, and I just fan-girled over her. I was like: 'Oh my god, you're amazing. I didn't win!' She was like: 'Don't worry, it doesn't matter if you didn't win, it's an honour to be nominated'. And I was like: 'YES you're right. It is, it is, it is!'

"And then moments later I was sat in the cab, looked at my husband, and I said: 'I just met my hero!'

"And I kind of pressed my chest, and I realised in the excitement of meeting her, I literally lactated. And my whole breast was covered in milk. I was just drenched."

Did Julie say anything about it? Of course not. Instead, she ignored the rapidly-spreading patches of breast milk and kept a poker face.

"That's when you know you really like someone's work, when you lactate," Kerry joked, adding: "I think she's a genius."

There is one consolation: it's a comedy sketch just waiting to be written.