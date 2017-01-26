Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back on screens next month and this time the duo are welcoming Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt to their ranks.

"She reminded us of us when we were younger, like a female us – the same sense of humour – and we had to work with her," Ant told us backstage at last night's National Television Awards.

But they've got a surprise or two up their sleeves for the I'm a Celeb winner when she makes her Takeaway debut. "She’s got a very big role in the first show but we haven’t broken it to her yet," teased Dec. "We’re going to have enormous fun with her."

The 26-year-old – who was co-presenting last night's National Television Awards – joins the pair for the new series, which will also feature a follow-up to 'Who Shot Simon Cowell?' – last year's weekly sketch masterminded by new Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall.

RadioTimes.com can reveal that Chibnall remains involved in its follow up – titled 'The Missing Crown Jewels' – which will again take the form of a whodunit across five parts, currently being filmed.

And while Scarlett's role will only see her take part in the live shows, we can confirm that Joanna Lumley is just one of the 'household names' appearing in the comedy-drama sketches alongside Ant and Dec.