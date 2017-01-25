Graham Norton has been presented with the Special Recognition prize at the National Television Awards.

Hosted at the O2 Arena in London, the ceremony saw the great and the good of television gather to see Norton pick up his silverware.

The presenter has hosted his eponymous chat show since 2007, starting on BBC2 before it moved across to BBC1. In the past year he has welcomed the likes of Ryan Gosling, Benedict Cumberbatch and the late Carrie Fisher to his sofa, winning over viewers with his mix of entertaining conversation and fun games.

Norton's early career saw him present So Graham Norton and V Graham Norton – both for Channel 4 – before moving across to the BBC where he fronted Strictly Dance Fever and How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria? and its spin-offs.

He is also a regular feature on the airwaves, took over the Eurovision coverage from Sir Terry Wogan in 2009 and has this year begun hosting new BBC talent show Let It Shine alongside Mel Giedroyc.

Norton is frequently bested in the TV presenter category by duo Ant & Dec who have taken home the gong on the last 16 occasions. He'll no doubt be delighted to receive some coveted NTAs silverware.