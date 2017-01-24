Already nominated for two Golden Globes and a Bafta, Hidden Figures is the untold story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson - brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who were the brains behind the launch of American astronaut John Glenn into orbit in 1962. This achievement restored the nation's confidence, turned around the Space Race and captured the imagination of the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big. Starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst and Jim Parsons.

Hidden Figures opens nationwide on 17 February 2017 (PG); 126mins running time.

Preview screening Sunday 12 February 2017 - 10:00am arrival for 10:30am screening.

