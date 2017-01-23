Actor Gorden Kaye has died aged 75. The star of 'Allo 'Allo passed away in a care home on Monday morning, his agent confirmed to BBC News.

Kaye played cafe owner Rene Artois on the BBC sitcom and appeared in all of the show's 84 episodes between 1982 and 1992, as well as a stage version. The fictional series focused on the activities of resistance fighters in the Second World War in France when it was occupied by the Germans.

A one-off revival in 2007 was his last on-screen appearance which saw the reunion of several members of the comedy's original cast. Kaye's character was known for his catchphrase: "you stupid woman".

Kaye's other notable roles included 2004 sketch show Revolver and a small part in Terry Gilliam's film Brazil.

He was the subject of a This Is Your Life episode in 1986 and appeared on Desert Island Discs in 1991.

Members of the entertainment community – including Kaye's co-star Vicki Michelle – have been paying tribute to the late actor since news of his death broke:

#GordonKaye was a master of his art. Very sad to hear of his passing. He lead Allo' Allo' with such a clever, warm and funny performance. — greg mchugh (@gregjmchugh) January 23, 2017

RIP 'Allo 'Allo star Gordon Kaye, 75. Wonderful comedy actor. pic.twitter.com/0rH6cj85hh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2017