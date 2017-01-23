Just two months after Caitlin Moran’s cancelled Channel 4 sitcom Raised by Wolves failed to crowdfund enough money for a third series, it looks like the series could still live on – because US network ABC has just greenlit the pilot for an American remake.

Apparently the comedy series (originally about a single mother and her family living on a shoestring budget in the West Midlands) will be written by Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody, and if it’s a success a whole series could be in the offing with Diablo at the helm.

At the moment details are few and far between, but according to Variety the series will be relocated to the American Midwest, with lead “tough mother” Della Garry reimagined as a US mom called Sheila Gable. Cody will executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter.

So in short, the Wolves may howl once more – just not in the way anyone expected. Better than nothing, we suppose.