Apple Tree Yard may sound idyllic, but it's far from it: this BBC1 drama by Amanda Coe, adapted from Louise Doughty's best-selling psychological thriller, promises to be gripping and gritty as a suburban mother's life spirals out of control.

The first teaser trailer shows Emily Watson starring as Yvonne Carmichael alongside Ben Chaplin as Mark Costley. Married and with two grown-up children, Yvonne lives a conventional life - but all that starts to change when she begins an impulsive and passionate affair with a stranger (in case you haven't guessed, that's Mark).

Despite her best efforts to keep her personal life and career separate from her affair, everything soon begins to go wrong - and a life-changing act of violence leads to a Crown Court trial.

Other stars include Mark Bonnar, Adeel Akhtar, Lydia Leonard, Frances Tomelty and Rhashan Stone.

Watson, who has starred in everything from The Theory of Everything to Anna Karenina to War Horse, has previously described her role as "grown up, steamy and of queasy moral complexity.”

Four-part drama Apple Tree Yard will begin on 22nd January on BBC1 at 9pm