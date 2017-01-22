Carrie Fisher had made no secret of her distaste for Donald Trump in the year before her death. She never did mince her words – especially on the subject of the newly elected US president...

Donald trump is a classless thug Trying 2 scare us in2 voting 4 him-an entitled, elitist, racist misogynist-dangerous, unkind & w/o empathy pic.twitter.com/CaWPgjd03J — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) October 10, 2016

So, it seemed appropriate that her image was used to adorn reams of posters and placards yesterday as protestors across the globe yesterday were inspired by the actress and her most famous character – Star Wars' Princess Leia.

Princess Leia well represented at the women's march in washington pic.twitter.com/rlu6bhPPNM — Stephen Marche (@StephenMarche) January 21, 2017

my favorite signs from the women's march: princess leia's badassery living on 🖤 pic.twitter.com/sirUEw9nf0 — Mar (@youngmarwalan) January 22, 2017

Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia becomes symbol of hope for Women's March. pic.twitter.com/fbPR0A7y4d — I ❤️Carrie Fisher (@carries_soulm8) January 22, 2017

The actress – who passed away on December 27th after suffering a heart attack just before Christmas – was labelled by many as a "symbol of hope" as Women's Marches took place in cities including Washington D.C., New York and London.

The messages and slogans prompted her Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill, to take to Twitter in tribute as he told followers: "I know where she stood. You know where she stood. Such an honor to see her standing with you today."

I know where she stood. You know where she stood. Such an honor to see her standing with you today. Bigly. #Resistance #WorldWideWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/cwsgoYVSU7 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 21, 2017

Yesterday's Women's Marches saw events take place in more than 60 countries around the world as people took to the streets to protest Donald Trump's presidency just one day after he was sworn into office.

Celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Madonna, Dame Helen Mirren and Peter Capaldi were all among the hundreds of thousands marching.

With My Girl Amy at the Women's March in D.C. We Go Hard or We Go Home. 💪🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/st68AeZ3HQ — Madonna (@Madonna) January 21, 2017