Gavin Rossdale: can he win his debut series of The Voice UK? Will he secure the first long-term chart-topping artist in the show’s history? And, erm, who is he?

Yes, despite not many in the country knowing his name before he joined the show, Gavin will be hoping to persuade many singers toward his team ahead of the live shows.

Here are all the acts on #TeamGavin so far…

Truly Scrumptious Ford

Age: 22

From: London

Blind audition song: ‘Dakota’ by Stereophonics

Let’s get this out the way now: yes, that really is what's she called. And Truly Scrumptious showed off a voice as unique as her name during her Stereophonics cover.

Her unusually low voice won over both Gavin and Tom, but picked she picked Rossdale, saying she’d always planned to choose the Bush frontman if he turned.

Carter

Age: 29

From: Billingham in Teesside

Blind audition song: I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing (Aerosmith)

The bushy-and-ginger bearded rocker belted out his unique emotional twist on the Steven Tyler classic, getting turns from Gavin, Jennifer and Tom. But naturally, Carter gravitated towards the Bush frontman and became the latest addition to Team Gavin.