The Other Woman ★★★

Premiere 9.00-11.10pm C4

Not to be confused with any of the other films called The Other Woman, this is the unofficial 21st century update of 1996 comedy The First Wives Club, in which our three female leads are not divorcées but victims of the same philanderer’s infidelity: his buttoned-up wife (Leslie Mann), his sassier girlfriend (Cameron Diaz) and a top-heavy third lover(model-turned-actress Kate Upton). After initial antipathy they find common ground and wreak collective poetic revenge on multiple cheat Nicholaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones). Directed by journeyman Nick Cassavetes (son of John) with the requisite blend of aspirational Hamptons/ Nassau sunshine and laxative/emetic gross-out, and written by debutante Melissa Stack, it’s refreshingly female-centric, and pop star Nicki Minaj is surprisingly good in a supporting role. Don Johnson is fun, too, as Diaz’s dirty old dad. Dog lovers should watch out for the great dane.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

