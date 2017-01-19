Week three is the episode where Dance Dance Dance gets serious: the couple with the lowest score will be going home, with only four making it through to the next stage of the competition.

Before you watch the ITV show on Sunday, take a look at what dances they'll be recreating – from Billie Jean to Footloose to Rhythm Nation.

Jonny Labey and Chrissy Brooke

Duo: RUN-DMC & Jason Nevins, It's Like That

Jonny's solo: Puttin' On The Ritz, from Fred Astaire's 1946 film Blue Skies

Lucy-Jo Hudson and Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton

Duo: Kenny Loggins' Footloose, from the 1984 Kevin Bacon film

Lucy-Jo's solo: Lady Gaga, Bad Romance

JB Gill and Chloe Gill

Duo: Beyoncé, Naughty Girl

Chloe's solo: Janet Jackson, Rhythm Nation

Fiona Wade and Ronnie Del Barrio

Duo: Snap!, Rhythm Is A Dancer

Fiona's solo: Kylie Minogue, Can't Get You Out Of My Head

Jess Wright and Duane Lamonte

Duo: Madonna ft. Justin Timberlake, 4 Minutes

Duane's solo: Michael Jackson, Billie Jean

Dance Dance Dance airs on Sundays at 6.30pm on ITV