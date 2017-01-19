Animators aren’t beyond making mistakes in their own shows, and the team behind The Simpsons proved that in their very first episode.

In Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire – the episode where Homer becomes a shopping mall Santa – Bart, Millhouse and their school pal Lewis are spotted staring over the balcony at him doing his new job below.

But when the camera cuts back from Homer to the boys, Lewis has mysteriously changed.

His skin is as yellow as Bart and Millhouse’s, leaving us wondering if he's swapped places with another of their classmates...

How odd.

