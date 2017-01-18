The fight for the Iron Throne is a bloody and somber business but that doesn't stop the cast of Game of Thrones having a laugh on set – particularly when they slip up in the middle of filming a particularly serious scene.

Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and co seem to have a right old giggle when they fall out of character by virtue of a mistake, mishap or good old fashioned mischief, bringing a lighter side to a show that's plagued by death and destruction.

We'll have more where these come from please.

Have you spotted any mistakes or bloopers on TV or in films? Let us know at bloopers@radiotimes.com