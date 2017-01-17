In celebration of its 1,000th episode, Pointless presenters Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong – wait for it – switched roles on the quiz show last night.

As often happens when there are huge shifts in an established element of modern culture, people went a bit mad.

Reacting to Osman leaving the safe confines of his table and chair to stand up and banter with the contestants, while Armstrong took a seat, fans of the show were in despair:

OMG I DONT LIKE IT SWAP THEM BACK @TVsPointless — Aimee (@AimeeLouise9898) January 16, 2017

Watching the 1000th Pointless episode. The 3 year old just asked "Why does the glasses man have the standy upy bit?" @richardosman — Rachel Mackenzie (@RachEM22) January 16, 2017

#pointless they're the wrong way round i'm uncomfortable — hannah / pinned (@gonerghosts) January 16, 2017

This is like when Ant & Dec went their separate ways in the jungle #Pointless — Peachy (@Peachy_Mark) January 16, 2017

Even Osman was a bit out of sorts, after revealing to Radio Times: "I was happy when I got back behind the desk."

This is even freaking me out #Pointless1000 — Richard Osman (@richardosman) January 16, 2017

Pointless continues as normal this evening with Osman and Armstrong back where they truly belong.