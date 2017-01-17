In celebration of its 1,000th episode, Pointless presenters Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong – wait for it – switched roles on the quiz show last night.
As often happens when there are huge shifts in an established element of modern culture, people went a bit mad.
Reacting to Osman leaving the safe confines of his table and chair to stand up and banter with the contestants, while Armstrong took a seat, fans of the show were in despair:
Even Osman was a bit out of sorts, after revealing to Radio Times: "I was happy when I got back behind the desk."
Pointless continues as normal this evening with Osman and Armstrong back where they truly belong.