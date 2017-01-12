Songs of Praise will be exploring Donald Trump’s Scottish family history in its next episode.

On Sunday’s edition of the BBC1 religious affairs programme, reporter Sally Magnusson will be fronting a report about his family connections to the Isle of Lewis in the Hebrides.

Before emigrating to America at the age of 18, Trump’s mother Mary Anne MacLeod lived at Tong near Stornoway.

The BBC told RadioTimes.com that the film was currently still in the edit, but the programme would be a history piece looking at Trump’s roots on the island.

Although the President-elect and his family history are discussed in the programme, neither Trump nor any of his family members feature in the episode.

Instead, it’s more a look at the history surrounding Lewis and exploring the fact that his mother grew up on the island.

Songs of Praise airs Sunday January 15 at 4.30pm on BBC One