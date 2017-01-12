Enjoy playing Pointless at home but always find it difficult to come up with that elusive least popular answer? Well, one pair of players have discovered the secret to success – and it's Sweden's Henrik Larsson.

Tasha, who would have much preferred a Downton Abbey question, came up with the goods when she and her sister Jo were faced with the challenge of answering questions about ‘The Year 2000’ in the final round.

One of the questions asked about the dawn of the new millennium was to name any goalscorers at Euro 2000.

Tasha named Henrik Larsson, saying that boyfriend Alex “told me to go for it” and was in fact so convinced that she was probably wrong, that the pair selected it as their “least likely to be Pointless” answer. Imagine their surprise then, when it actually turned out to be pointless.

Having a boyfriend who supports Celtic has never felt so good



His football rants finally came to use for his partner on @TVsPointless pic.twitter.com/1k8JaVzLrW — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 12, 2017

‘My boyfriend Alex is a massive Celtic supporter and he knows I’m rubbish with names and things like that so he said ‘anything football related, he’s played for Man U, he’s played for Celtic and Barcelona I think, he said ‘go for Henrik Larsson’, explained Tasha when asked by Richard Osman if there was a story behind that winning answer.

And what can we, the viewing public, learn from all of this?

Well, if in doubt, just pull a Swedish footballer out of the bag. He’ll win you a couple of quid, guaranteed*.

*not actually guaranteed