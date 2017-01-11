The road trip that Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brandon allegedly took in the wake of 9/11 – where the trio piled into a car and fled New York for Ohio via fast food joints – has been immortalised in the form of Urban Myths, a collection of "true-ish" stories from the last century.

Sky Arts has released the first trailer for the series, which stars Joseph Fiennes as the late Michael Jackson, a casting which was met with much controversy over the fact that Fiennes is a white actor.

And Twitter couldn't quite believe what it was seeing...

Oh god: Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson https://t.co/S5aEwMjnmU pic.twitter.com/Ka5oFsAsKO — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) January 10, 2017

*Sees the picture of Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson*



Me: pic.twitter.com/E7Ya15XEs0 — Black Nerd Problems (@BlkNrdProblems) January 11, 2017

if you people make me look at joseph fiennes michael jackson one more time I will shriek so loudly that the windows rattle in hell — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) January 11, 2017

Urban Myths also stars Stockard Channing as Elizabeth Taylor and Brian Cox as Marlon Brando in the road trip sketch.

Other sketches feature Eddie Marsan as Bob Dylan, Ben Chaplin as Cary Grant, Aidan Gillen as Dr. Leary, David Threlfall as Samuel Beckett, Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon as Adolf Hitler and Rupert Grint as Hitler's friend.

Urban Myths debuts on Sky Arts on 19 January