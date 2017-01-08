New coach on the revolving chair Gavin Rossdale – the man you might have known as the frontman of indie-rockers Bush – has found that rarest of things: a breakout talent on The Voice.

Speaking on the red carpet of ITV’s latest talent show, Rossdale told RadioTimes.com “one flat out star” had joined Team Gavin during the show’s blind audition stage that was recorded late last year.

It’s a bold statement considering previous series: The BBC’s version of The Voice failed to launch any major musical stars over its five year run. The first album from original champion Leanne Mitchell didn’t get higher than slot 45 in the charts, and the record released by 2015 winner Stevie McCrorie peaked at number 35.

“It had nothing to do with me, I was never involved!” said Rossdale, who joins The Voice as the show moves over to ITV. “I’m going to try and rectify that and I know on my team I’ve got at least six people who could be superstars.”

And, according to will.i.am, Rossdale might not be bluffing. The Black Eyed Peas frontman and longest-serving judge said the show unearthed “three special [singers] that are better than anyone on the radio today. They’re freaking awesome! … There’s one in Gavin’s team – got to give it to Gavin, that person’s awesome!”