BBC1's new series Taboo airs tonight on BBC1 – yes, that's right, a big-budget brand new period drama airing on Saturday nights. A break from all the new year talent shows, eh?

So, what's it all about?

Taboo follows James Delaney, a mysterious adventurer who returns from Africa to London in 1814 for the funeral of his father, putting several noses out of joint when he claims his inheritance – a patch of land on the coast of America. Unfortunately a few others have their eye on it, including the East India Company who clash with Delaney over the ownership – a feud that looks set to run and run...

Who's in the cast?

Tom Hardy plays Delaney, joined by a host of famous faces including Jonathan Pryce, Oona Chaplin, Edward Fox and more.

Who are the brains behind it?

Glad you asked. The show is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight who has worked with Hardy on the last two series of his Birmingham-based gangland drama. The story was first developed by the lead actor and his dad, "Chips" Hardy, and the series has Ridley Scott on board as an executive producer.

What time is Taboo on TV?

The series airs the first of its eight episodes on Saturday 7th January between 9:15pm and 10:10pm on BBC1