Let It Shine contestant profiles: Jazzie Mattis

Age: 24

From: Nottingham

Sings: Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

Job: Professional dancer

Jazzy describes himself on Facebook as a "dancer/choreographer/student" and his mum Sandra reveals that his love of dance started at the age of four, when his dad bought him a dance tape. Now a professional dancer, Jazzie’s friend Andre explained that although he’s mainly known as a dancer, when people “hear him sing they’ll be surprised”.

In the past, Jazzie was heavily involved with Nottingham Trent university's hip hop dance society, choreographing routines and holding auditions for new members of the group.

You can see more of Jazzie's moves in the video below:

Before his performance on Let it Shine, Jazzie said: “The one thing about me, I’m not scared of trying something new or going well out of my own range. Maybe I can’t even do it, but I’ll give it a try and if I can’t do it, I gave it a good try.”

Let it Shine begins on Saturday 7 January at 7pm on BBC One.