Channel 4 and Sky Sports have confirmed the coverage details for the 2017 Formula 1 season.

Sky will be live at all 20 races in the F1 2017 calendar, while Channel 4 will broadcast ten live races free to air, including the British Grand Prix and the Monaco Grand Prix. Channel 4 will also show race highlights of the other ten races.

Find out when every race will be live on TV here.

Formula 1 live on TV: 2017 race calendar

27th March – Australian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

9th April – Chinese Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4

16th April – Bahrain Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

30th April – Russian Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

14th May – Spanish Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4

28th May – Monaco Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

11th June – Canadian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4

25th June – European Grand Prix (Azerbaijan)

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

9th July – Austrian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4

16th July – British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

30th July – Hungarian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4

27th August – Belgian Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

3rd September – Italian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4

17th September – Singapore Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

1st October – Malaysian Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

8th October – Japanese Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4

22nd October – USA Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

29th October – Mexican Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4

12th November – Brazilian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4

26th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports