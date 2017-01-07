The BBC and BT Sport will be showing seven live matches on TV over the FA Cup 3rd round weekend, starting with West Ham v Man City this Friday 6 January 2017.

Find out when and where you can watch every FA Cup match live on TV.

FA Cup football 2017 live on TV: 3rd round fixture calendar

Friday 6 January 2017

West Ham v Man City kick-off 7.55pm, live on BBC1

Saturday 7 January 2017

Man Utd v Reading kick-off 12.30pm, live on BT Sport 2

Preston North End v Arsenal kick-off 5.30pm, live on BT Sport 2

Sunday 8 January 2017

Cardiff City v Fulham kick-off 11.30am, live on BBC1 Wales

Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle kick-off 1.30pm, live on BT Sport 2

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa kick-off 4pm, live on BBC1

Monday 9 January 2017

Cambridge United v Leeds kick-off 7.45pm, live on BT Sport 2