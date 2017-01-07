BBC viewers had a bit of surprise fun this morning, as the BBC Breakfast presenters accidentally had the wrong guest on the sofa to talk about mountain climbing.

Hosts Jon Kay and Rachel Burden had introduced a segment on hero Leslie Binns, who helped save a woman’s life on while trekking up Mount Everest and was soon to return for another trip – only for the camera to cut to their guest, who was clearly not the man they were looking for.

“I think you have the wrong guest, sir,” he said plainly before they realised he was actually political expert Todd Langman, expecting to discuss the current political situation in America. Whoops…

Amazing scenes on BBC Breakfast pic.twitter.com/GqWsoBfsWd — Sophie Hines (@sophie_hines1) January 7, 2017

Still, all three managed to get a good laugh out of it on air, swiftly moving on while viewers online expressed their enjoyment of the mix-up.

Interviewing the wrong guest on BBC News was hilarious #Breakfast — LCH (@LisaKate77) January 7, 2017

Another classic @BBCNews guest introduced as someone else. "I think you have the wrong person sir...." — Graham Stothard (@gstothard) January 7, 2017

@BBCNews that was very funny... Wrong guest on the red couch but well recovered by your presenters. Typically English love it — Refsupportuk (@refsupportuk) January 7, 2017

Robbie Williams hand gel incident, Pointless death stare and the wrong BBC Breakfast guest = we are only a week into 2017. Amazing. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 7, 2017

And happily, the hosts eventually managed to straighten things out with their guests.

That moment when you're supposed to be talking to a mountaineer, an academic sits down next to you, and you go with it anyway @BBCBreakfast — Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) January 7, 2017

OK, so no-one noticed that... We'll carry on. Wrong guest? Wrong story? Nah. The viewers won't guess. Aaaaagh. @BBCBreakfast @rachelburden — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) January 7, 2017

And hey, it could have been worse – the BBC does have a bit of a track record with guest mix-ups, after all…