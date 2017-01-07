Everyone’s favourite chair-spinning talent show is back on the box tonight. But unlike the previous five years, it’s going to be on ITV rather than BBC1.

And the channel swap has also brought some changes to the show itself. No, not just the ad breaks – from new coaches to unseen formats, there’s plenty to look out for when the show launches at 8pm.

So, without further adieu, this is The Voice! On ITV!

There's been a shake-up in the coaching panel

Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am is once again a judge – sorry, ‘coach’ – but there have been three swaps since the last series. First up, Sir Tom Jones – the singing legend the BBC dropped for Boy George in the last series – is returning to the panel.

Then there’s the two newbies. First up, Grammy and Oscar-winning US superstar and sass-master Jennifer Hudson. She’s made a huge impression on the judging panel already, with will.i.am telling RadioTimes.com that Hudson “is my favourite female coach so far. Love her Love her Love her… we’re all going to fall in love with her personality.”

And then there’s Gavin Rossdale. You know, Gavin Rossdale? No? Well, he’s the frontman of British rockers Bush (they were big in America in the ‘90s) and he's also the father of Strictly’s Daisy Lowe. Still not sure? Here’s our full guide to Gavin.

The chairs won’t turn if none of the coaches press their ‘I want you’ button

Previously, if a contestant failed to win over any of the coaches, they would at least get to see them hear some conciliatory words after their blind audition. Not any more. No interest, no turn. Ever.

“One of the biggest changes on the ITV version is when the coaches don’t like somebody’s voice, it’s possible for none of the chairs to turn,” Rossdale told RadioTimes.com. “[The contestant] is left there with the ‘stand of shame’ when nobody turns around for them… they’re left for what’s about a minute and a half and they’re just dying!”