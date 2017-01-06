Period setting? Check. Lots of frock coats? Check. A prodigal soldier returning to his home town, only to take his shirt off a lot? CHECK. Yep, the BBC has another Poldark on its hands – but judging by the trailer for new drama Taboo, instead of mildly brooding Aidan Turner and tricky social pressures we can expect angry Tom Hardy and a constant sense of dread.

The drama (produced by Hardy with The Martian director Ridley Scott and creator Steven Knight) stars Hardy as adventurer James Delaney, who returns to England from Africa, to avenge the death of his father. Complete with some nifty body art, fourteen stolen diamonds and some rather violent sensibilities he makes a big impact – and not just with the all-powerful East India Company pulling the strings in England.

Basically it’s all very tense, but we’ll have to wait an awfully long time to find out what else happens, because the show won’t actually air on BBC1 until 2017. That Tom Hardy is such a tease.

Taboo will air on BBC One in 2017