Galleons at the ready, because JK Rowling has announced that an updated version of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is on its way.

The new book, which is set to come out on 14th March, will include a foreword by Rowling writing as magizoologist Newt Scamander, line illustrations by artist Tomislav Tomic and the addition of six new magical creatures to the bestiary.

But what could they be? The Pottermore website teases: “We won’t ruin the surprise of which beasts these will be, but let’s just say there may be a few familiar faces. Or snouts. Or beaks”

The revised edition comes four months after the book, which was originally released in 2001, was adapted into a film starring Eddie Redmayne as the mystical creature expert.

All proceeds will be donated to Comic Relief and Lumos, Rowling's own children’s charity.

You can pre-order the revised edition of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them here