ITV's detective drama Unforgotten starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar returns to TV in 2017 with a brand new case.

The series will pick up with the same core duo, DCI Cassie Stuart (Walker) and DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan (Bhaskar) investigating an historic murder case. Here's everything you need to know.

When is Unforgotten series 2 returning?

The series, created by writer Chris Lang, will begin on Thursday 5th January at 9pm on ITV.

Who is joining the cast for series 2?

Line of Duty and Catastrophe's Mark Bonnar joins the series for the second run, along with Coronation Street's Charlie Condou and Doctor Who's Peter Egan.

Rosie Cavaliero (Prey), Lorraine Ashbourne (Jericho), Badria Timimi (EastEnders), Holly Aird (Page Eight), Nigel Lindsay (You, Me and the Apocalypse) and Wendy Craig (Death in Paradise) also feature.

What's the story?

ITV confirm that the new series begins with the discovery of the body of a middle aged man found in a sealed suitcase in the silt of the River Lea in northeast London.

"The dead man turns out to be David Walker who disappeared in 1990 and left behind a wife, who has since remarried, and her son who is now in his early 30s," the series preview continues. "Their story will run across six episodes and will draw upon very current themes and jeopardy."