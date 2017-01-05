Never let it be said that EastEnders landlord Danny Dyer is a one-trick pony. Dress him up in a short dress, a giant bouffant wig, paint him with red lipstick and winged eyeliner, cover him in tattoos – and he makes a very convincing Amy Winehouse.

The soap star really commits to the part for Lip Sync Battle UK, though the beard and hairy legs are a bit of a giveaway.

In Friday's episode, he'll be going up against Strictly Come Dancing judge (and pantomime dame) Craig Revel Horwood, who provides fierce competition.

Craig retaliates with a Britney Spears tribute, taking on the role of the diva so well that you'd barely know it was him.

Watching on is Professor Green, who steps into the role of judge to mediate between the warring TV stars.

Lip Sync Battle UK airs on Friday 6th January at 10pm on Channel 5