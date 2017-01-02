Last night’s episode of Sherlock saw the super-sleuth (Benedict Cumberbatch) estranged from his longtime pal Dr Watson (Martin Freeman) after the latter’s wife Mary (Amanda Abbington) was gunned down by an angry secretary. Tale as old as time.

However, the first trailer for the second episode of the new fourth series shows the pair back in action once again as they take on Toby Jones’ terrifying new villain Culverton Smith (hinted at in last night’s episode on a background poster), aka “the most dangerous, the most despicable human being that [Sherlock has] ever encountered.”

Clearly, there’s nothing like a good evil laugh and some Sherlock grief stubble to reignite a friendship. Phew!

Sherlock returns to BBC1 next Sunday (8th January) at 9.00pm