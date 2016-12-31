There was absolute chaos on BBC1 today as the totally inept Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society butchered a performance of Peter Pan, full of broken sets, forgotten lines and physical injury for the performers.

However, this was all part of the plan – as the CPDS are actually the award-winning Mischief Theatre, making their TV debut with a transfer of their West End hit Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

But now that the dust has (literally) settled and Peter has been untangled from his flying wires, it’s time to ask the crucial question – what did you think? Did the play transfer well from stage to screen, or was a little of the theatrical magic lost in translation?

Did you enjoy the slapstick chaos, or did you get a little tired of the premise? Were you Hooked, or were you left wishing the cast (unlike Peter) would just grow up?

