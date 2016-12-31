Honey G’s dreams of becoming a rap sensation have been well and truly crushed, with her song*, The Honey G Show, stalling at number 149 in the Official Singles Chart.

Despite, in 2016's truly dystopian style, peaking in the iTunes Top 10 upon its release, The Honey G Show's first full week on the market has seen it flop. Or as the artist herself might say, “drop" – like it's hot, obvs.

X Factor winner Matt Terry – anyone remember him? – had better luck, coming in at number 20 with his debut When Christmas Comes Around.

The music video for Honey G’s single, released through Simon Cowell’s label Syco, has fared slightly better than her actual sales, racking up a solid 1.3 million views on YouTube. But it has earned only about 14,000 Likes compared to 62,000 Dislikes. And we all know that likes are the measure of great music.

99.9 per cent of the lyrics are “When I say Honey, you say G” – although the rapper occasionally mixes it up with “I’m big in the game, so big in the game.”

Watch it here if you’re in a sadistic mood.

*The term “song” is used loosely in this article.