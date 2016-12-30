Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker’s much-anticipated look back at the events of the past year did not disappoint viewers – even if most of what he looked back on was inevitably miserable.

Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe saw the writer and presenter offer his own particular take on a year which saw Brexit, the election of Donald Trump, the deaths of icons such as David Bowie and Prince, the ongoing Syrian War and so so much more…

At one point he disappeared to look glum in the Bridge Cafe, the down-at-heel eatery used by The Apprentice contestants.

God, we're all in that cafe #2016wipe — floweroflondon (@floweroflondon) December 29, 2016

Many of you were still able to laugh through much of it however…

I watched #2016wipe and did copious laughing — Robert Llewellyn (@bobbyllew) December 29, 2016

…even if the many shocks of the past twelve months prompted some of you to wonder whether or not it was all made up:

#2016Wipe is a hilarious anti-historical account of the last year. Oh no - wait - it may be genuinely historical. Oh dear. @charltonbrooker — Prof Alice Roberts (@DrAliceRoberts) December 29, 2016

A number of viewers were also cheered by the return of Philomena Cunk, Diane Morgan’s idiotic presenter character whose interview with Professor Brian Cox was a particular highlight. (Morgan also followed it up with Cunk on Christmas which aired straight after 2016 Wipe).

Philomena Cunk is absolutely killing it tonight #CunkonChristmas #2016Wipe — Frankie Spokes (@SpokesFrankie) December 29, 2016

Philomena Cunk to @ProfBrianCox: “You said things can only get better, how can we believe anything you ever say?” #2016wipe 😂 — Owain Gardner (@Odbe34) December 29, 2016

Oh, @ProfBrianCox, your apocalyptic predictions on #2016Wipe were the most uplifting parts of the programme! — Prof Alice Roberts (@DrAliceRoberts) December 29, 2016

Still. While the show went down very well with viewers, many of you may take a while to recover from what you witnessed:

Made it through @charltonbrooker's 2016 wipe. Going to lie down for a while now. pic.twitter.com/jwq7aYzcFO — Daniel Hardcastle (@DanNerdCubed) December 29, 2016