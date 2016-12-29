BBC4 is rejigging its schedules to turn the evening of Friday 30th December into a night dedicated to George Michael.

Fans of the singer and former Wham! member were shocked by the news that he had died of heart failure, aged 53, on Christmas Day.

BBC1 paid tribute by showing Michael's 2012 concert at the Palais Garnier in Paris on 27th December and BBC4 will now follow suit with "a night of programmes in memory of George Michael".

We're changing our schedule this Friday 30 December, and planning a night of programmes in memory of George Michael. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/8nOsTgI6QW — BBC Four (@BBCFOUR) December 28, 2016

Full details are yet to be released but fans will be hoping for a celebration of Michael's entire career, ranging from his first success with Andrew Ridgeley in pop duo Wham! during the early 80s through his solo work, which included four number one albums, the last of which, Patience, was released in 2004.

Freedom, a Channel 4 documentary about his second album, Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1, is set to air in March 2017, Michael's Instagram account revealed in November.