Hugh Bonneville, Downton’s erstwhile Lord Grantham, has delivered a fabulously naughty impression of Lady Cora – in full drag and getting Elizabeth McGovern down to a tee.

In the sketch on Walliams & Friend on Tuesday night, Bonneville played “Cora, Countess of Grantham” fronting an advertisement for a product called Pot Banquet – a ready meal which comes in a variety of flavours (such as shredded fox) and which is served by pouring boiling champagne on it.

She was shown fronting the ad campaign because Downton has now closed its doors and she has more time on her hands.

The episode also featured another of Bonneville's excellent impersonations – Alan Sugar ordering his apprentices to perform the most joyously ridiculously tasks.

Other sketches included his guide to dad dancing and an Australian stress reduction therapist called Guru Dave.