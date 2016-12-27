The entertainment world has begun paying tribute to Carrie Fisher after the Star Wars actress passed away just days after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The Hollywood star was an icon in the acting world, thanks in large part to her role as Princess Leia in George Lucas' Star Wars franchise, a part she'd recently reprised in last year's record-breaking The Force Awakens.

Within moments of her death being announced – via a statement from her daughter Billie Lourd – celebrities flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Fisher who was a beloved character in the industry.

Star Trek actor William Shatner was among the first to post his reaction, telling followers "a wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

He was joined by a steady stream of Hollywood figures including actors Whoopi Goldberg, Zach Braff and Elizabeth Banks...

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

"There is no room for demons, when you're already self-possessed." -Carrie Fisher — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016

You will always be my first crush and the force will always be with you @carrieffisher #rip #CarrieFisher — Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher you were a force throughout your life. And went away too soon dammit. RIP. And 2016 you suck. — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) December 27, 2016

Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed. — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

British stars also took to the social network to pay their respects, including Pearl Mackie and Stephen Fry who called Fisher "the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew".

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

Nooooooo! Not Carrie Fisher too! 2016 please allow it man. #RIPCarrieFisher #RIPGeorge — Pearl Mackie (@Pearlie_mack) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was a lovely lady. Met her a few times in the States. She was always friendly and warm. Very sad news today in a sad week — Colin Baker (@SawbonesHex) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher.... I'm honoured to have met you and giggled. What a sad sad sad sad day. — Eve Myles (@TeamEveMyles) December 27, 2016

And it's not just the acting world mourning the loss of one of the greats – musicians have also begun posting their reactions to the death of the much-loved Star Wars icon.

Goodbye Carrie Fisher.. I'm just going to sleep until 2017 starts — JamesVincentMcMorrow (@jamesvmcmorrow) December 27, 2016