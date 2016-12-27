Star Trek fans loved the Queen's Christmas Day 'cosplay' A Christmas message for the whole galactic quadrant ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Tuesday 27 December 2016 at 12:55PM Is the Queen a secret Trekkie? Or had everyone had just a little too much sherry before they sat down to watch HRH's Christmas message on Christmas Day? The Queen spoke about how "small acts of goodness" can help people face the challenges of the modern world and make a difference – but some people were more interested in her outfit than her message. Wearing a turquoise blue dress with black collar and decorative brooch, some viewers couldn't help comparing her outfit with that of the crew of the USS Enterprise in Star Trek. Well? "Captain, I'm getting something on the distress channel..." 🖖 pic.twitter.com/1Iy0fjqFKu — Tom Hayes (@CllrTomHayes) December 26, 2016 Why was the Queen wearing a Starfleet uniform? pic.twitter.com/jJ2WOACxho — Julenisse (@Nissemus) December 25, 2016 Amazing the Queen finds time to give a speech while also being the USS Enterprise science officer 🖖 pic.twitter.com/m8M262IX8r — Mat Ricardo (@MatRicardo) December 25, 2016 Although, as anyone who knows the Star Trek uniform colours knows... If anything, the #Queen should actually be the Captain, not Science Officer. #startrek pic.twitter.com/6XCowByfoT — tagesshow (@tagesshow) December 26, 2016 But perhaps it wasn't Star Trek that was uppermost in the Queen's mind in this year of bounteous entertainment. "In closing, one would like to note the various inaccuracies found in Netflix's The Crown." pic.twitter.com/4G2x6KJDb8 — Philippe Lagassé (@pmlagasse) December 25, 2016 continue reading