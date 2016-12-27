Is the Queen a secret Trekkie? Or had everyone had just a little too much sherry before they sat down to watch HRH's Christmas message on Christmas Day?

The Queen spoke about how "small acts of goodness" can help people face the challenges of the modern world and make a difference – but some people were more interested in her outfit than her message.

Wearing a turquoise blue dress with black collar and decorative brooch, some viewers couldn't help comparing her outfit with that of the crew of the USS Enterprise in Star Trek.

Well?

"Captain, I'm getting something on the distress channel..." 🖖 pic.twitter.com/1Iy0fjqFKu — Tom Hayes (@CllrTomHayes) December 26, 2016

Why was the Queen wearing a Starfleet uniform? pic.twitter.com/jJ2WOACxho — Julenisse (@Nissemus) December 25, 2016

Amazing the Queen finds time to give a speech while also being the USS Enterprise science officer 🖖 pic.twitter.com/m8M262IX8r — Mat Ricardo (@MatRicardo) December 25, 2016

Although, as anyone who knows the Star Trek uniform colours knows...

But perhaps it wasn't Star Trek that was uppermost in the Queen's mind in this year of bounteous entertainment.