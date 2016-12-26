Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2016: 20 to 11 The votes have been counted and the results are in... here's our critics' countdown of the year's best telly ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Monday 26 December 2016 at 9:00AM 20. Black Mirror (Netflix) 2016 was a pretty big year for Black Mirror, with Charlie Brooker’s dystopian drama moving to Netflix after five years on Channel 4 - and doubling its usual number of episodes to six. The series rose to the occasion, delivering a satisfying collection of one-off sci-fi morality tales stuffed with big names and even bigger ideas. Whether it was 80s romance San Junipero, bleak thriller Shut Up and Dance or the Scandi-noir inspired Hated in The Nation that grabbed you, there was something for everyone – assuming you have a healthy suspicion for the millions of screens that have invaded modern life, that is. Huw Fullerton continue reading