20. Black Mirror (Netflix)

2016 was a pretty big year for Black Mirror, with Charlie Brooker’s dystopian drama moving to Netflix after five years on Channel 4 - and doubling its usual number of episodes to six. The series rose to the occasion, delivering a satisfying collection of one-off sci-fi morality tales stuffed with big names and even bigger ideas. Whether it was 80s romance San Junipero, bleak thriller Shut Up and Dance or the Scandi-noir inspired Hated in The Nation that grabbed you, there was something for everyone – assuming you have a healthy suspicion for the millions of screens that have invaded modern life, that is. Huw Fullerton