When Alan Rickman's character Harry did the dirty on Emma Thompson's Karen by buying a necklace for his secretary Mia in Love Actually, we all fumed.

And when Karen discovered his dastardly deeds, before listening to the Joni Mitchell CD that revealed his adulterous ways, we all sobbed.

But when they appeared together heading "home" at Heathrow Airport at the end of the film, we all wondered whether or not they were still together.

And we kept wondering, for 12 long years, until someone FINALLY confirmed what had happened – that someone being broadcaster Emma Freud, aka Richard Curtis's other half.

Freud and the family were at a midnight screening of Love Actually in the USA when she began tweeting out interesting facts about the film – which Curtis apparently hasn't seen in a cinema since the premiere.

Richard only called colin firth's character 'jamie' so the kids could say 'I hate uncle jamie'. His brother is called jamie. #LoveActually — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 13, 2015

I stood in for hugh in the reverses when we filmed him knocking at the door of the house where the children dance. #LoveActually — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 13, 2015

THAT IS SCARLETT CURTIS THERE ON THE RIGHT. NOT EVEN JOKING. #LoveActually pic.twitter.com/BjsVMMXOD3 — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 13, 2015

AND THIS IS JAKE. I gave birth to him. #LoveActually pic.twitter.com/4aEslmgA6E — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 13, 2015

First lobster's brother had such a big story line. But it got cut and he ended up lineless. Such a top boy. #LoveActually — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 13, 2015

In the original edit sam did amazing parcour all through the airport when he ran to find his girlfriend. #LoveActually — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 13, 2015

One fan of the movie decided there was no better time to ask THAT question, and Freud's response finally tied up that old loose end.

@JPerlstrom they stay together but home isn't as happy as it once was. — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 13, 2015

So yes, Karen and Harry stayed together. But their home was NEVER EVER the same again. We still think she should have run off with Liam Neeson. They were clearly MADE for each other.

Oh, and EVERYONE on set sobbed during that scene too.

Joni mitchell. Help. Still hurts. Sat on the floor watching her do that scene - 7 takes. Crying every time. Goddess. #LoveActually — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 13, 2015

You'll have to excuse us, someone's been chopping onions.

*shoves Joni Mitchell CD down the side of the couch*

Oh, and in case you were wondering...

Just incase you were worried, martin freeman had a little sock on his willy. #LoveActually — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 13, 2015

