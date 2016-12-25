Pearl Mackie is the new Doctor Who companion! And her name is... Bill!

Mackie's casting was announced on BBC1 at half-time in the 23rd April FA Cup semi-final between Everton and Manchester United, confirming RadioTimes.com's story that she was likely to be named as Jenna Coleman's replacement.

She was introduced with a scene from the forthcoming series ten, in which she meets the Doctor's oldest and deadliest enemies the Daleks for the first time...

The actor and singer from Brixton, south London, was predictably thrilled to have been chosen for the role.

I'm so excited to be the next companion on Doctor Who! Can't wait to join the family! Thank you for all the lovely messages! — Pearl Mackie (@Pearlie_mack) 23 April 2016

She described her character as "Cool, strong, sharp, a little bit vulnerable with a bit of geekiness thrown in."

Mackie is a relative newcomer to TV, but has done plenty of theatre work – having been described as "a star in the making" by the British Theatre Guide – and is currently appearing in the acclaimed National Theatre production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Fans of BBC daytime soap Doctors, however, may remember her from this role...

Mackie will begin her stint in the TARDIS with Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi after the Christmas special.

Fittingly, Mackie has also worked as an acting tutor for children, where she is described as having a “vibrant optimism” and special skills including “mixing maturity and immaturity”.

Which sounds to us about as perfectly Doctor Who as you could hope for...