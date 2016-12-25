Disney fans are urging the film studio to provide better LGBT representation in their animations... by giving Elsa a girlfriend.
People have been taking to Twitter, with the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend, with the hope of persuading Disney to introduce their first gay princess.
It's a major step that Disney is yet to make, but campaigners say the move towards a more inclusive cast of animated characters would help young people be more accepting of themselves and the LGBT community.
Frozen's much-anticipated sequel does seem like the logical match. The movie was praised as being progressive, ditching the romance for a relationship between two sisters and opting to eschew the trademark wedding at the end. And it is arguably Disney's most LGBT-friendly film to date. Elsa's journey in the first movie has been widely interpreted as a metaphor for coming out, while Oaken is said to be Disney's most openly gay character.
Frozen 2 was confirmed in 2015