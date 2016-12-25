Disney fans are urging the film studio to provide better LGBT representation in their animations... by giving Elsa a girlfriend.

People have been taking to Twitter, with the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend, with the hope of persuading Disney to introduce their first gay princess.

Make the LGBT community normalized, even to our kids and stop forcing the hetero-normative. Please Disney #GiveElsaAGirlfriend — CutieCub (@CutieCubXO) May 3, 2016

#GiveElsaAGirlfriend because little girls watching should know you can be a princess and love another princess — alyson werner (@punchkinbaby) May 2, 2016

Love is an open door. That door should be open to everyone, not just straight people. #GiveElsaAGirlfriend @Disney @DisneyPixar — Annie was queenvives (@bivanessaives) May 1, 2016

#GiveElsaAGirlfriend because 1 in 5 kids are queer, but only 1 in 10 feel safe enough to come out. — mia (@miaafame) May 1, 2016

#GiveElsaAGirlfriend to show girls that f/f couples get happy endings too — ✿ libbing ✿ (@templesclaire) May 1, 2016

#GiveElsaAGirlfriend because lgbtq women are just as deserving of love as any other disney character you put on the big screen @Disney — elisa (@astronomyhoe) May 1, 2016

A gay Disney princess would have helped me feel so much more normal when I was younger. Representation is important. #GiveElsaAGirlfriend — jordan (@thejordanthrash) May 1, 2016

It's a major step that Disney is yet to make, but campaigners say the move towards a more inclusive cast of animated characters would help young people be more accepting of themselves and the LGBT community.

Frozen's much-anticipated sequel does seem like the logical match. The movie was praised as being progressive, ditching the romance for a relationship between two sisters and opting to eschew the trademark wedding at the end. And it is arguably Disney's most LGBT-friendly film to date. Elsa's journey in the first movie has been widely interpreted as a metaphor for coming out, while Oaken is said to be Disney's most openly gay character.

Frozen 2 was confirmed in 2015