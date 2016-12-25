Welcome Whovians! We've created a special Doctor Who puzzle for you, where you have to make choices to get the Time Lord out of a sticky situation. Can you solve his dilemma with nothing but your wits and a sonic screwdriver, or will you be blasted to the winds by Dalek forces?

Explore the Doctor’s situation in the first scenario below, and then make your choice – but be sure to choose carefully…

You wake up in a dark room. It’s quiet, and it’s empty apart from a bucket full of industrial cleaning supplies (it must be some kind of storage cupboard) and what looks like an oversized hoover or floor buffer.

You check your pocket – the sonic screwdriver is in there, so you’re confident that you’ll make short work of the locked door – and you stride towards the exit.

But wait – the hoover is moving, and lighting up! It’s beginning to screech in a harsh, staccato voice!

This is no hoover – it’s a Dalek, previously powered down and hidden by shadows, and now advancing towards you with destruction on the agenda.

What do you do?