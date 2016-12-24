How did you get into directing for television and was it a long-held ambition?

I started out in editing. As an assistant editor I could observe some brilliant directors in the cutting room. That was a great learning experience. Then when I made the grade as an editor, I found my opinions rapidly getting stronger and stronger, analysing what my directors were doing, thinking how I would have shot it. I suspect I might have been quite an opinionated editor! At that point I knew I had to direct.

You directed two gorgeous-looking episodes of Doctor Who in 2015 (The Girl Who Died and The Woman Who Lived). Coming into such a long-running series and working with a large team, how do you put your personal stamp on a production?

Doctor Who has such enduring appeal, it’s a global phenomenon. And yet part of its strength is that each episode is treated as a standalone film – it feels more like making a one-off. So every director has the chance to put their own mark on the series.

We had so much fun making those episodes, and despite there being a character through-line they couldn’t have been more different. We had to create a Viking world, design the Mire and introduce Maisie Williams to the series. Turn that round in two-and-a-half weeks then make a 17th-century period piece that was a highwaywoman romp, a dark reflection on immortality, topped off with an alien space attack at a Tyburn hanging, all wrapped up in an homage to Gainsborough Studios.

Each director is brought in for their track record and encouraged to play to their strengths – I had a clear sense of what I wanted to do with each script and you’re so well supported by the incredible team they have in Cardiff. “Incredible team” – that may sound a bit glib but they really are extraordinary. From the people booking transport and running the office through to your producer, you’re surrounded by people who have this depth of knowledge and passion for Doctor Who – it’s almost humbling – and they’re all there to help you realise your vision. With friends like that, putting your own stamp on a production is definitely easier...

What were your first thoughts when you received Steven Moffat’s script to The Return of Doctor Mysterio?

Erm… I can’t put this down, this is great and OK, how are we going to make this?

From the first draft it barely changed – it was tight, compelling and funny. And the sense of threat was real.

Then you start to think of the logistics – a superhero who flies… over New York… we’ll need New York streets... New York apartments... Then the finer detail: Hayley Nebauer, our costume designer, pointed out that the average lead-time to design a new superhero costume is six months minimum. By then we had a little less than a month. Then you get into deeper discussions – cape or no cape – it was like that scene from The Incredibles! We decided the cape stays in the picture. Then the granular detail: what weight material for optimum cape performance in flight? A runner volunteered to flight-test the different weights – we created our own wind tunnel in the studio. Two hours later we’d agreed on the weight for the cape fabric. One small step, but as they say, the devil is in the detail.