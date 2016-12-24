Ever wondered what Christmas is really like for the royal family behind closed doors?

Well you still probably won’t know after watching the spoof comedy The Windsors. Returning to Channel 4 for a two-part Christmas special, this send-up of our real Royal family is lewd, irreverent and very funny.

Here, we bring you a who’s who of The Windsors:

Harry Enfield – Prince Charles

Who does he play? A Prince Charles who enjoys LBC phone-ins and furiously protecting his Duchy Originals brand, and thinks the worst thing about being the Prince of Wales is having to actually go to Wales.

Where have I seen him? One of the country’s best-loved comic actors, Enfield made his name in Spitting Image during the 1980s before becoming a household name with his own TV shows and numerous sketch shows alongside comedy partner Paul Whitehouse.

Louise Ford – Kate Middleton

Who does she play? An earnest Kate Middleton who is always trying to do the right thing. She’s also a gypsy who leaves white goods in the middle of the room at Kensington Palace.

Where have I seen her? Ford played Gracie in Sky 1 comedy Chickens alongside Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and Jonny Sweet before landing one of the leading roles in Crashing with Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.