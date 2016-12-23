Planet Earth II will doubtlessly be remembered for its glorious footage of wild creatures taking on the trials of life and David Attenborough's stunning narration but what would the animals involved have said about the show's proceedings if they had human voices?

Well, someone's set out to answer that very question by adding human screams to some of the show's most beautiful and perilous sequences – including THAT iguana/snake chase.

Forget the goats who screamed their way through Taylor Swift's I Knew You Were Trouble, Planet Earth II feat. screaming menagerie is where it's at.

And if you stick with it RIGHT to the end, you might even spot someone VERY special having a right old scream too.