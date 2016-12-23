This is it. In a year that has already given us the demise of Bake Off, now we have to face up to the cold, harsh reality of Strictly Come Dancing without Len Goodman. As if 2016 hasn't been cruel enough already.

After 14 series as Head Judge, 72-year-old Goodman finally says his farewells during this year's Strictly Christmas special, and what a corker of an episode it looks to be.

The festive instalment features a string of returning celebrities including Melvin Odoom (who was first to be voted off the current series), Gethin Jones, Frankie Bridge, Denise Lewis, Pamela Stevenson and Ainsley Harriott.

But the star of the show is, of course, Len himself – pictured in this first trailer sporting a very fetching crown and cape. He is the king of Strictly, after all.

What are we going to do without him?

The Strictly Christmas special airs on 25th December at 6:45pm on BBC1