Maybe it's because Christmas Number One has slipped beyond his reach, but The X Factor 2016 winner is already planning a return to the ITV talent show – this time, as a judge.

The winner told the Daily Star that he would love to be invited back on to the show as a guest judge or mentor for future contestants.

"I plan on working extremely hard to be a successful artist, I would love to continue to be involved with X Factor and help future contestants,” he said.

Terry added that he'd love to reunite with his mentor Nicole Scherzinger when The X Factor returns in 2017.

"We are so close and after our victory we will remain close and I’ll remain part of the family. We will see what I can do but to be at Judges’ Houses with her would be a dream, I will do what I can to help out."

Matt Terry's single When Christmas Comes Around is slipping out of the running when it comes to Christmas Number One – the song was at Number Five in the charts in the midweek charts.

Applications for The X Factor 2017 are still open.